Provencher, Helen M. LaCasse CLIFTON PARK Helen M. LaCasse Provencher, 85 of Clifton Park, passed away at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born in Pleasantdale and was the daughter of the late Odillon and Irene Marois LaCasse. She went to Pleasantdale School and graduated from Catholic Central High School. Helen worked at General Electric in Waterford in customer service for several years before her retirement. Helen loved to go bowling and was an avid artist, oil painter and loved to draw. She was the wife of the late Ollie Provencher; mother of Ann Marie (Kevin) Omelia of Troy, Michael Provencher of Las Vegas and Helen Rymanowski (Fiance Mike Eaton) of Cohoes; grandmother of three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Survived by four sisters, one brother and predeceased by one sister and two brothers. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Monday, February 3, at 11 a.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Reverend Brian Slezak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020