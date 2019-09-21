Helen M. Pinkowski (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Pinkowski.
Service Information
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY
12184
(518)-758-7031
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
Valatie, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pinkowski, Helen M. DURHAM, N.C. Helen M. Pinkowski, formerly of Stuyvesant, passed away on September 16, 2019, at Season's at SouthPoint in Durham, N.C. She was 81. Born on November 6, 1937, in Hudson, she was the daughter the late John and Julia (Norwicki) Sikoskie. Helen was a registered nurse and adult services supervisor for Columbia County in Hudson. She was actively involved in her community, previously holding positions on the Stuyvesant Planning and Zoning Boards and with the Stuyvesant Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John W. Pinkowski Sr. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, at 12 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend George Fleming. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls. There will be no calling hours.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.