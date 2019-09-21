Pinkowski, Helen M. DURHAM, N.C. Helen M. Pinkowski, formerly of Stuyvesant, passed away on September 16, 2019, at Season's at SouthPoint in Durham, N.C. She was 81. Born on November 6, 1937, in Hudson, she was the daughter the late John and Julia (Norwicki) Sikoskie. Helen was a registered nurse and adult services supervisor for Columbia County in Hudson. She was actively involved in her community, previously holding positions on the Stuyvesant Planning and Zoning Boards and with the Stuyvesant Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John W. Pinkowski Sr. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, at 12 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend George Fleming. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 21, 2019