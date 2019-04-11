Ryan, Helen M. COLONIE Helen M. Ryan, 90, passed peacefully on April 8, 2019. Helen was born May 17, 1928, in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Philomena and Joseph Sulette. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Francis "Bud" Ryan. Helen graduated from Plattsburgh University earning her B.S. degree in teaching. Helen was an elementary school teacher in the South Colonie School District until her retirement. She was a beloved teacher and instilled a love for learning in her students. Helen and Bud lived life to the fullest enjoying golf, curling, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Western Turnpike Country Club and the Albany Curling Club for many years, and the Colonie Elks Lodge #2192. She participated in many charitable events at the Elks Club serving persons with cerebral palsy. Helen was very active in her residence community at Shaker Pointe in Watervliet enjoying all her friends and activities. Helen is survived by her sister, Lucy Sulette; son Timothy (Kathy) Stachnick; daughter Linda Stachnick; stepdaughter Toni Duffy (Mike); and many nieces; nephews; grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A calling hour will be held on Sunday, April 14, from 12-1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A memorial service will follow starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Ryan.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2019