Service Information New Covenant Presbyterian Chr 916 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203 (518) 482-8063 Service 1:00 PM New Covenant Presbyterian Church 916 Western Ave., Albany , NY

Young, Helen M. CHARLESTON, S.C. Helen M. Young, 94, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Helen was born on October 5, 1924, of Arthur and Theresa Miller in Albany. During most of her life she lived in close proximity to her parents and extended family, first in Albany, then in 1956 in Colonie. In her later years, she resided at Our Lady of Mercy Life Care Center in Guilderland then in Wellmore Care Center on Daniel Island, S.C. to be close to her son, Fred. She was supportive of all people in her circle and extraordinarily generous to her family. She had a smile and loving words for all, including her caretakers at the life care centers, up to the last days of her life. For 42 years, Helen was a dedicated employee of the Bell System of New York (NYNEX) when she retired as a supervisor. She loved playing her Lowry organ, especially the Battle Hymn of the Republic, and taking lessons with her beloved sister, Shirley. She also loved to take road trips and cruises and to shop at yard sales with Shirley. She regularly attended the Forth Presbyterian Church on Pearl Street and then the New Covenant Presbyterian Church on Western Avenue in Albany. She is survived by her son, Frederick L. Young III and his partner Jackie Lapidus; grandchildren, Helena Young Torres (husband David) and Frederick L. Young IV; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Jacob Torres; sister Shirley Nelson (husband, Lou), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Ruth and her brothers, Arthur, Edward, William, Howard, and Kenneth; and by a long-time companion, Wallace Ostrom. Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, in the New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 916 Western Ave., Albany at 1 p.m. immediately followed by interment in Memory Gardens.



