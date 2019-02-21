Barrett, Helen Marie SLINGERLANDS Helen Marie Barrett, 88, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Beverwyck. Marie was born in Schenectady on November 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Myles and Helena (Curtis) Hughes. She had been employed as a social worker for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education and in Connecticut prior to her retirement. Marie will be remembered for her love of travel, especially Italy and Ireland; cooking; and her good nature and sense of humor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Gordon R. Barrett; son, Myles Barrett; siblings, Michael Curtis, Myles and Harry Hughes; and niece, Margaret Muckinhaupt. She is survived by her nieces, Patricia (John) Carrico and Carolyn (Frank) Lamonaca; nephews, Michael (Mary Ellen) Hughes and Kevin (Ann) Hughes; sister-in-law Margaret Hughes, 13 grandnieces and nephews, several cousins and many dear friends, most especially Joan Nolan and Alba Giordano. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, in the chapel of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. A calling hour will precede the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in the spring in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorial donations in Marie's honor may be made to St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY, 12304. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019