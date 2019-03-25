Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Holmberg. View Sign

Holmberg, Helen Marie ALBANY Helen Marie Holmberg, age 77, of Albany, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Greene Meadows in Catskill. Helen was born November 11, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Patrick and Helen (Luby) McQuillen. She was an employee of New York State Department of Labor in Albany prior to her retirement. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Holmberg, on March 16, 1974; and a sister, Marguerite McQuillen. Helen is survived by a son, Christopher Holmberg of Leeds; a daughter, Cathleen Holmberg of Schenectady; and a sister, Mary Ann Gabriele and husband Michael of Leeds. Private graveside funeral services will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Catskill. Fr. Steve Matthews will be officiating. Funeral services are under the direction of Traver & McCurry Funeral Home, Catskill.



