Helen Marie Lanesey Millington
Millington, Helen Marie Lanesey TROY Helen Marie Lanesey Millington entered eternal life with her husband Chuck and son Eric on September 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Helen Mauer Lanesey of Lansingburgh. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Diana Woodworth; sisters, Madeline Colligan, Sue (Tony) Fusco and Linda Murphy; brother, Charles (Cathy) Lanesey; sisters-in- law, Chris Lanesey Martin and Blanche Long; and brother-in-law Bill Millington. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Helen was predeceased by her son-in-law Brad Woodworth; and brother John Lanesey. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
