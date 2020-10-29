Fairchild, Helen Mary (Carr) ALBANY Helen Mary (Carr) Fairchild, 99 of Albany, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab after a period of declining health. She was born in Albany on October 9, 1921, a daughter of the late James and Anna Mae (Prest) Carr. Helen was a lifelong resident of Albany. She worked for many years for the City of Albany Police Dept. as a crossing guard, retiring in 1986. Helen is remembered for being a fiercely independent woman with quite a knack for home remodeling. Every house she purchased was transformed into a new home with her touch. Helen was also a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; always being an active part in her family's lives. She also gave her gift of time to her community by volunteering for many years at Bell Top School, East Greenbush Central School District. She was recognized for her efforts, receiving a Volunteer Award. She was predeceased by her brother, David Carr; her son, Charles; and a granddaughter, Jaime. Helen is survived by her son, James (Beth) Fairchild; a daughter, Carol (Burke) Adams and their half-sister, Kathy Albert; four grandchildren, Brian (Jilda) Adams, Scott (Pam) Adams, Daniel Adams, and Julie (Scott) Lloyd; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte Adams, Corinne Adams, Jacob Adams and Zoe Adams. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in the Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capital Region Miracle League, 10 McDonald Lane, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com