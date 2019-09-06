Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ogden, Helen WATERVLIET Helen Schramm Ogden, 92, died peacefully Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Albany on March 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Genevieve Betters Schramm. Helen was raised on Dana Avenue in Albany and was a graduate of Albany High School. She was married on October 18, 1952, in the St. Vincent DePaul Grotto and moved to Watervliet and resided on 12th Avenue. She was employed as a bank teller by the National Commercial Bank & Trust Company in Albany. She became a homemaker after her precious daughter Janelle was born. She was a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet. Helen enjoyed her home, vacations to Wildwood and Atlantic City, N.J., baking and sharing her sweets and attending N.Y. Yankees games at various stadiums with her husband Jack. Helen loved to shop and enjoyed shopping excursions on Tuesdays with her late and dear friend Doreen Iachetta and Saturday shopping trips with her husband Jack followed by lunch at Valle's Steakhouse or Mac's Seafood. Her shopping motto was "You can never have too many sweaters!" She was the beloved wife of 66 years of John Perry Ogden III; loving and devoted mother of Janelle (David) Yanni of Watervliet; twin sister of the late Howard (Violet) Schramm; dear sister-in-law of the late Ed and May Ogden and Tom and Alice Ogden; and step-grandmother of Ryan (Nicole) Yanni and Vincent Yanni. Helen is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor Wing C2 for their loving care of Helen. The funeral will be on Monday at 10:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Mark Cunningham. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, P.O. Box 164, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book at







Ogden, Helen WATERVLIET Helen Schramm Ogden, 92, died peacefully Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Albany on March 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Genevieve Betters Schramm. Helen was raised on Dana Avenue in Albany and was a graduate of Albany High School. She was married on October 18, 1952, in the St. Vincent DePaul Grotto and moved to Watervliet and resided on 12th Avenue. She was employed as a bank teller by the National Commercial Bank & Trust Company in Albany. She became a homemaker after her precious daughter Janelle was born. She was a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet. Helen enjoyed her home, vacations to Wildwood and Atlantic City, N.J., baking and sharing her sweets and attending N.Y. Yankees games at various stadiums with her husband Jack. Helen loved to shop and enjoyed shopping excursions on Tuesdays with her late and dear friend Doreen Iachetta and Saturday shopping trips with her husband Jack followed by lunch at Valle's Steakhouse or Mac's Seafood. Her shopping motto was "You can never have too many sweaters!" She was the beloved wife of 66 years of John Perry Ogden III; loving and devoted mother of Janelle (David) Yanni of Watervliet; twin sister of the late Howard (Violet) Schramm; dear sister-in-law of the late Ed and May Ogden and Tom and Alice Ogden; and step-grandmother of Ryan (Nicole) Yanni and Vincent Yanni. Helen is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor Wing C2 for their loving care of Helen. The funeral will be on Monday at 10:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Mark Cunningham. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, P.O. Box 164, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close