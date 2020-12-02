Ranalli, Helen P. ALBANY Helen P. Ranalli, 94, formerly of Colonie, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home after an extended illness. She was born in Liverpool, England and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Parkinson. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony J. Ranalli Sr. in 2013. Helen was raised in Liverpool, but her family also had property in Sneem, Ireland. As a young girl she would spend summers in Ireland, especially during the early years of World War II. She was immensely proud of her Irish and English heritage. As a girl and young woman, Helen and her family endured the horrors of World War II and suffered through bombings, evacuations, family separations and the destruction of many parts of Liverpool. When she came of age, Helen joined the British army, serving as a cook through the end of the war. Helen came to the United States in 1949 and worked for a time at Schrafft's in New York City. She eventually made her way upstate and met Tony, her husband of 60 years, at an A&P Market in Delmar. Helen was known as a hard worker throughout her life, at times holding several jobs at once. She worked for the South Colonie School District for many years. Ireland was always special to Helen. She always maintained contact with her family there and visited as often as she could. She was particularly proud of the fact that she could pronounce the name of the Welsh village of "Llanfairpwll-gwyngyllgogerychwyrndrob-wllllantysiliogogogoch," and did so on numerous occasions, which usually involved Whiskey Sours. Helen was the devoted mother of Anthony (Lisa) Ranalli Jr. and Michael (Margie) Ranalli. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael (Annemarie) Ranalli Jr., Alaina (Jeremy) Cira, Andrew Ranalli and Anna Ranalli. She was the great-grandmother of Noah Michael Cira. Helen was the stepmother of John (Marie) Ranalli. Helen was predeceased by her siblings, Myles, Mary Christina ("Maureen"), Michael (her twin), Julia ("Sheila"), John, Tommy and Dorothy. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In recognition of the wonderful care provided to Helen, please consider memorial contributions to the Memory Care Unit at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180, Washington Ave., Ext. Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com