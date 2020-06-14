Papazissis, Helen (Ziamandanis) NEW YORK, N.Y. Helen G. Papazissis, 94 of Flushing, N.Y., passed away on May 22, 2020. Born in Albany in 1926, she was the beloved wife of the late Gus James Papazissis. She was the loving mother of Demetri C. (Rita) James, Marianne (Bill) Tsikitas, and the late Nicholas C. Papazissis; cherished grandmother of Lenore (Steven) Maniaci, Constantine (Genevieve) James, Vivian James, Douglas (Christine) James, Lucas (Alisa) Tsikitas, Katherine James, Ksenia Terestchenkova, and the late Nicholas Papazissis; adored great-grandmother of Helena Maniaci, Evangelia James, Dylan Tsikitas, Alexis James and Olivia James; dear sister of Gus Ziamandanis, Virginia Cholakis, and the late John Ziamandanis; devoted daughter of the late James and Sultana Ziamandanis; and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Albany High School in 1944 and Mildred Elley Business School in 1946. After marrying her sweetheart, Gus, they moved to New York City where she made a beautiful life for her family. Her grandchildren felt as if they knew their grandfather despite never having met him through her wonderful tales of their life together, which she conveyed through story and song. She volunteered as a librarian for several years at her children's elementary school, and subsequently was employed by the New York City Board of Education as a school aide for 30 years. She maintained enduring friendships with her coworkers and had monthly lunches with them until she moved to Boston when it was necessary to relocate to a nursing home for medical reasons. She accepted the transition with dignity and grace. She will be sorely missed. May her memory be eternal.





