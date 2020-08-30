Hayes, Helen Patricia "Aunt Patty" TROY After a year-long battle with cancer, Helen Patricia "Aunt Patty" Hayes passed away at home on August 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and devoted feline companion Max. Helen was born on August 11, 1944, to the late John "Jack" Hayes Sr. and Mary Yokubait, the youngest of five children, affectionately referred to as :two boys, two girls, and Pat." Her youth was spent in South Troy and St. Joseph's Cemetery, where her dad was a caretaker. As a result, Aunt Patty was afraid of nothing and could easily converse with anyone and everyone. Graduating from Troy High School in 1963, Helen worked at Top's Department Store before settling into a 32-year career in the department of social services of Rensselaer County. Since then, Aunt Patty has spent her time cruising with her sister and nephews' families, traveling cross country for family events and holidays, gambling at the racino (mostly coming out ahead), and enjoying all life has to offer. She was a diehard Yankees fan and never missed a running of the Indy 500 - even once attending in person. Helen loved her card games and the friends she made there. Helen was predeceased by her loving parents, her brother James; her sister JoAnn; brother-in-law Paul Hart; and sister-in-law Jeanne F. (Denver) Hayes. Helen is survived by her sister, MaryEllen (Michael) Green of West Chicago, Ill.; her brother, John Hayes Jr. of Troy; her sister-in-law Kathy (Cannon) Hayes of Troy; and three generations of nieces and nephews that she always spoiled and treated as if they were her own children. Helen will be dearly missed by anyone lucky enough to have known her. You cannot tell a story about Aunt Patty without laughing at her irreverent wit, smiling at her kindness and generosity or tearing up at the same. All of her life, dealing with all of life's joys (and there were many) and challenges (there were enough), Aunt Patty led a life to be exemplified; a life of humility and true generosity without a thought of return. Aunt Patty was truly devoted to her family, never missing a birthday, holiday, graduation, a chance to show her love. Heaven has gained an incredibly special angel. The Hayes family has planned a small, private service to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations may be directed to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation. New Comer Cremations & Funerals of Watervliet is handling arrangements for the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com