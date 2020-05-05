Snyder, Helen Patricia ALBANY Helen Patricia Snyder, 90, known to all as "Pat" of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, May 2, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. The daughter of the late Louis and Marion Eliassof Snyder, Pat was born on March 6, 1930, in Albany.She graduated from the Milne School in 1947. Following graduation, she went on to continue her studies in New York City. Pat spent many years as a buyer in the fashion industry which gave her the wonderful opportunity to travel to Europe many times. Upon returning to Albany, she worked for and retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Mental Health. Pat was a lifelong, active member of Congregation Beth Emeth. Over the years she was an involved with many committees and study groups as well as a teacher in the congregation's religious school. Pat enjoyed working with all generations. Pat's other community involvements included but not limited to Jewish Family Services and B'nai B'rith. She was a lifetime learner who loved going to concerts, the opera, keeping up with current events, and doing crossword puzzles in ink. Pat is survived by her brothers, Louis Snyder of Clifton Park, and Robert Snyder (Marcia) of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; special cousins; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister-in-law Mary Jane Snyder. Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic. Those wishing to remember Pat may make a contribution to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY, 12208 or Northeast Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY, 12110. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.