Blowers, Helen Pizen MECHANICVILLE Helen Pizen Blowers, 89, a long-term resident of Mechanicville, died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Home of the Good Shepherd, Saratoga Springs, after an extended illness. Born in Troy on August 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Hopko Pizen. Helen was a 1947 graduate of Mechanicville High School and was active in planning their reunions each year for 70 years. Helen was a machine operator for many years with the former Tagson's Paper Co. in Mechanicville and later in Menands before retirement. Her husband, William Blowers died as a young man in 1967, leaving Helen to raise and provide for her daughters. She was an independent woman who worked hard, kept her home and yard in great shape, and spent lots of time with her friends. As a young woman, she received some training in nursing which she used to care for her family and friends in need. She enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. Helen was an active member of All Saints on the Hudson Church. Survivors include her two daughters, Joyce (Ron) Burk of Pace, Fla. and Jill (David) Ranford of Sanibel, Fla.; grandchildren, Mia Joy (Nick Pieri) Davis, David (Jessica) Ranford, Kevin (Christine) Ranford, Amanda (Andy Gayer) Burk and Ron Burk Jr.; great-grandchildren, August and Marlon Pieri, Lyla and Nora Ranford, Alec and Dean Ranford and Andrew Gayer; brother-in-law Harold Lane; nieces and nephews, Michael (Betsy) Lane, Lisa (Jim) Ross, David (Trish) Lane, Michele Suriano, John (Paulina) Cassidy; and close friends, Doreen (Anthony) DeCrescenzo, Veronica (Geoff) McAlmond, Ant (Debbie) Fruci and Bill Fruci. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Lane; and best friends, Betty DeCelle, Rita and Ant Fruci and Mike Rinaldi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the DeVito -Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either Home of Good Shepherd Memory Care Unit, 390 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866, To leave condolences or for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019