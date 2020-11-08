1/1
Helen R. Boivin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boivin, Helen R. COHOES Helen R. Boivin, 82 of Chestnut St., entered into eternal life Friday, November 6, 2020, at her residence. Helen was predeceased by her dear husband and best friend of 56 years, Thomas Boivin. She is survived by her four beloved children, Thomas (Lisa) Boivin, Tracey (Jim) Casey of Cohoes, Paul (Lynn) Boivin of Colonie and Claudine (Adam) Dix of Westfield, N.J. She also leaves five grandchildren who she loved dearly, Jason and Samantha Boivin, Jimmy and Jordan Casey and Kelsey Dix; and three great-grandchildren, Solangel, Jeremy and Andre Boivin. She also leaves behind her only sibling, her brother Robert (Iris) Rusiecki; her sister-in-law Jeanne Daley (Jack) and many nieces, nephews and close cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents Edward and Henrietta Baran Rusiecki. Helen graduated from Cohoes High School and went to work for the Division of the Budget in the Capitol Building. She also worked for the Corporation Council's office in the City of Cohoes. Helen ran a Ceramic Studio for a number of years and won many blue ribbons for her work. She was also a certified ceramic judge and judged many shows in New York and New England. She was the administrative assistant at St. Pius X School in Loudonville for 20 years before her retirement where she made many wonderful, lasting friendships. For many years Helen and Tom enjoyed their home in Bolton Landing and boating on Lake George in the summer and spending the winter in their condo in Miami Beach. Helen enjoyed collecting recipes, cooking, playing with her computer, gardening, reading, painting, knitting, crossword puzzles and many other crafts. Helen was a member of St. Michael's Rosary Society and the former Woman's Auxiliary of St. Michael's Community Center. She was a member and past president of the Home School Association of St. Michael's School. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 4-7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
08:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
09:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved