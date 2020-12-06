1/1
Helen R. Wood
Wood, Helen R. ESPERANCE On November 29, 2020, Helen R. Wood passed away peacefully and unexpectedly. She is remembered for her caring nature, zest for life, love of animals and devotion to her family and friends. Helen is survived by her daughters, Samantha Olson, April Wood and Kerri Wood; grandchildren, Lucas Olson, Peyton Olson and Mckenzie Doherty; siblings, Dawn Covey, Lynn Gifford, Linda Gifford and Terry Bailey; and a number of loving relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, at Jerusalem Cemetery, Feura Bush Road, Feura Bush, N.Y. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
December 6, 2020
Helen you will be missed by me. You were part of my Altamont fair family. I watched your children grow as you watched mine. We could sit and talk forever even if we hadn't seen each other for months. I'll always vision you next to John who is also a friend. Rest in peace lovely lady. You are truly missed.
Mary lupi
Friend
