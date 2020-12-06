Wood, Helen R. ESPERANCE On November 29, 2020, Helen R. Wood passed away peacefully and unexpectedly. She is remembered for her caring nature, zest for life, love of animals and devotion to her family and friends. Helen is survived by her daughters, Samantha Olson, April Wood and Kerri Wood; grandchildren, Lucas Olson, Peyton Olson and Mckenzie Doherty; siblings, Dawn Covey, Lynn Gifford, Linda Gifford and Terry Bailey; and a number of loving relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, at Jerusalem Cemetery, Feura Bush Road, Feura Bush, N.Y. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.