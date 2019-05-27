Robertson, Helen LATHAM It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Helen (Clark) Robertson announces her passing on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Helen was 73. Helen was born on February 17, 1946, to Helen and Henry Clark in Aberdeen, Scotland. Helen was educated in Aberdeen and immigrated to the United States in 1977. Helen retired from the Albany County Nursing Home. Helen is survived by her husband of 47 years, Douglas of Latham; sons, Douglas (Nicole) of Colonie and Craig (Tish) of Rochester; stepdaughters, Julie (Michael) Surzyn of Latham, and Lorraine (Chris Preville) Martinelli of Schenectady; stepsons, Raymond (Morag), Stewart (Lynn) and Phillip of Aberdeen, Scotland; sisters, Margaret (George) Ewen of Latham, Frances (George) Patterson and Gladys Clark of Aberdeen, Scotland; grandchildren, Morgan and Connor of Colonie and Olivia and Kendall of Rochester; and step-grandchildren, Maya Griffin of Buffalo and Anthony Martinelli of Schenectady. Also survived by her great friend, John Williams of Latham and many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins residing in Scotland and the local area. Helen was predeceased by her parents and her step-granddaughter, Danielle. Helen was a loving grandmother and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Helen was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching and debating sports with her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Calling hours will precede the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) in memory of Helen. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2019