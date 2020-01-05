Helen Rose Nickel (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-5560
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Delmar, NY
Obituary
Nickel, Helen Rose DELMAR Helen Rose Nickel, 91, died in her home on December 28, 2019. She was born in Cortz, Colo. on September 7, 1928, to Robert and Ruth Collins Hightower. She grew up in northwest Arkansas, attended Prairie Grove High School, and later graduated from Oklahoma Baptist School of Nursing. Her brother Louis Hightower died in World War II and her brother Robert Hightower is also deceased. In 1951, Helen married Ardie Nickel and after 22 years, they were divorced. She is survived by her four children, Suzanne, Stephen, Douglas and Jeffrey; as well as her three grandchildren, Meghan, Andrew and Mary. Helen also attended Russell Sage College. She served as a registered nurse at Albany Medical Center for 22 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered much of her time at the First United Methodist Church of Delmar, of which she was a member, for some 50 years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on February 4, at the church. Her remains are to be interred in the Beatty Cemetery in Lincoln, Ark.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020
