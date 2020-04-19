|
Ryan, Helen WATERFORD Helen Ryan, 91, affectionately known as "Senior" from Waterford, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of William F. Barber and Genevieve Donah Barber. She was educated in Waterford and a graduate of the 1946 WHHS class. Helen was the widow of Jack Ryan, whom she was married to for 58 years. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Dorothy Paskow, Evelyn Barber, Bill Barber, Betty Giroux and Jack Barber. She is survived by her son Tim Ryan and daughter Nel Berdar (Dave); and was the proud grandmother of Katelyn, Ryann and Lauren Berdar. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews whom she adored. Helen began her career at G.E. in Schenectady and later transferred to Washington, D.C. while her husband served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Eventually moving back to Waterford, she worked for Attorney Jim O'Connor as a secretary for several years. Helen was a very active communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. She volunteered at the school, was a member of the Altar Society and Parents Club. She was also a member of the Waterford Senior Citizens. Helen kept busy as a stay-at-home mother raising her children. In addition to working on numerous home improvement projects, Helen enjoyed spending time with her large extended family. Recently she was the "Matriarch" of the Bills family reunion, an annual family get-together extending over the past 50 years. She looked forward to her summers where she spent time in Lake George, betting horses at the Saratoga Racetrack, going to casinos and our annual gathering of family and friends in Stone Harbor. Helen touched countless people throughout her life. Aunt Helen or "Ant" provided love, support and care giving to her many nieces and nephews. She was a great example to all that knew her with her acts of kindness and generosity. She was always willing to help out anyone in need and put others first. Her quiet demeanor belied the fact she had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. Her funny retorts and observations often had people laughing out loud if they were lucky enough to be within earshot. She will be missed by many. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held with immediate family. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 950 New Loudon Rd., #330, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020