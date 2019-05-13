Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Cole, Helen Stratta LATHAM Helen Stratta Cole, 98, died peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Care Center in Guilderland with her family at her side. Born in Troy on July 29, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Helen Morrissey Stratta. Helen was a graduate of Watervliet High School. She was employed by the D&H Railway as a clerk and also by the NYS Department of Taxation & Finance. She was also a homemaker. Helen was a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet where she was active with her children and assisting at the church bazaars. She was a former member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks Ladies Auxiliary. Helen was known for her Christmas cookies that she made hundreds of every year. She enjoyed her backyard garden, playing scrabble and doing crossword puzzles, and was a fan of the New York Yankees. She was the beloved wife of 73 years of the love of her life, the late Martin E. Cole, Jr., who died May 17, 2018; loving mother of Martin E. (Jo-Ann) Cole, III of Waterford and Lynn A. Cole of Latham; adored grandmother of Matthew and Jennifer Cole; dear sister of the late Mary Johnas, Anna Mae Wilson, Geraldine Biskup, John Stratta and Frances Assini. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, with Deacon Charles V. Wojton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday prior to the service from 10 - 11 a.m.at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, PO Box 164, Watervliet, NY 12189. Condolence book at







Cole, Helen Stratta LATHAM Helen Stratta Cole, 98, died peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Care Center in Guilderland with her family at her side. Born in Troy on July 29, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Helen Morrissey Stratta. Helen was a graduate of Watervliet High School. She was employed by the D&H Railway as a clerk and also by the NYS Department of Taxation & Finance. She was also a homemaker. Helen was a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet where she was active with her children and assisting at the church bazaars. She was a former member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks Ladies Auxiliary. Helen was known for her Christmas cookies that she made hundreds of every year. She enjoyed her backyard garden, playing scrabble and doing crossword puzzles, and was a fan of the New York Yankees. She was the beloved wife of 73 years of the love of her life, the late Martin E. Cole, Jr., who died May 17, 2018; loving mother of Martin E. (Jo-Ann) Cole, III of Waterford and Lynn A. Cole of Latham; adored grandmother of Matthew and Jennifer Cole; dear sister of the late Mary Johnas, Anna Mae Wilson, Geraldine Biskup, John Stratta and Frances Assini. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, with Deacon Charles V. Wojton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday prior to the service from 10 - 11 a.m.at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, PO Box 164, Watervliet, NY 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close