McCarthy, Helen T. TROY Helen Therese Smith McCarthy died peacefully on her 95th birthday, September 24, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Troy on September 24, 1925, the daughter of the late Paul R. and Helene Steger Smith. A lifelong resident of Troy, Helen attended St. Francis deSales School and was a graduate of Sacred Heart School and Catholic Central High School. She later graduated from Troy Business School. She met her husband Bill while working at Stanton Brewery in Troy. They were married on October 18, 1947. While raising seven children, she went to work at Our Lady of Victory School. She was a librarian and physical education teacher. She ran afterschool programs in library skills, clowning techniques, gymnastics and 4H. She also coached CYO Basketball, was a Cub Scout den mother and managed a bowling league every Saturday for 25 years. After a 45-year career, she retired at the age of 80 from OLV shortly before it closed. Helen loved square dancing and roller skating and was doing Yoga long before it became mainstream. She loved books and reading enriched her life immensely. She was a member of Home Bureau and made amazing arts and crafts. She was also very talented at painting folk art. She was well known for her Christmas cookies that she baked every year during the holidays. She was the wife of the late William J. McCarthy who died in 1969; loving mother of Paul R. with whom she lived and who was a kind and gentle care-giver, Helen T. (Marjorie) McCarthy, William P. (Jeanne) McCarthy, Anne Marie (Scott) Vitello, Patricia F. (Frank) Spataro, Michael J. (Frances Ann) McCarthy and Mary Anne McCarthy; and sister of the late Mary Ann Breen. She is also survived by 10 adored grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by dear friends, Donna Micheli and Pam Pomiber. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Dr. Kristin Santos and her wonderful staff for their outstanding care for many years that ensured Helen's quality of life; and to Rite Aid pharmacist, Jafer Muthuvappa for his excellent guidance in helping Helen stay healthy. They would also like to thank Father Patterson from Our Lady of Victory for his spiritual presence throughout the years. A special thanks to Tammie Yanke, Helen's hair stylist and friend who kept her looking great. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass for her family will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Literacy Volunteers of Rensselaer County, 65 First St., Troy, NY, 12180. Arrangements are by the Doran Funeral Home in Troy. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
