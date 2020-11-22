1/1
Helen Virginia "Jean" Farrell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Farrell, Helen Virginia "Jean" DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. Helen Virginia "Jean" Farrell, 93, passed into the welcoming arms of God and her Guardian Angel under the loving bedside care of her daughter Kathleen and Cabrini of Westchester Nursing Home on November 18, 2020. She was born in 1927 in Syracuse, N.Y. to Marie Scholl Griesmyer and Mark Martin Griesmyer. After marriage in 1953, she moved to the Albany area and, with her husband and Irish Wolfhound, raised five children in Glenmont on the Hudson River with summers at Babcock Lake. She worked for many years for New York State, retiring in 1988 from a position in the UAlbany library. Jean was loved for her humor, playfulness, friendship, cookies, and perseverance despite adversity. She loved and took immense pride in her children and grandchildren and gave them unwavering support and encouragement. She bequeathed a treasure trove of memories. Predeceased relatives include her parents; her sister, Carolyn Miles; and her former husband, David L. Farrell. She is survived by children, Virginia (Mark) Mahigian, Kathleen (late Kenneth) Birnbaum, Judith Ann Farrell, Cynthia Ferendzo, and David M. Farrell; grandchildren, Diana (David), Ryan, Gregory, Kyle and Robin; and several nieces and nephews. A Catholic Mass for her intention will be said in the Chapel at Cabrini Nursing Home on her birthday December 4. Family will celebrate her life at a later time in St. John the Baptist Church in Syracuse, N.Y. with a graveside service in Assumption Cemetery in Syracuse. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider the St. John's/St. Ann's Outreach Center in Albany at sjsacenter.org or Cabrini of Westchester at cabrini-eldercare.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved