Cardullo, Helene A. LATHAM Helene A. Cardullo, 91, died peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, she had lived in Latham for many years and was daughter of the late Dominick and Elvira Baratta Salvati. She and her late husband Frank Cardullo had wintered in Largo, Fla. She had been a homemaker and loved playing cards.Helene also enjoyed doing crafts, sewing and giving piano lessons. She had been a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption in Latham. She was the loving mother of Christine (Daniel) Doherty and the late Carol Ann Cardullo and Anthony Cardullo; mother-in-law of Kelly Cardullo; sister of the late Maria Billadello and Anthony Salvati; cherished grandmother of Tina, Kayla and James Doherty, Francis Cardullo and the late Melissa Doherty; great-grandmother of Adriana and Nathan Wilkinson; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham. Calling hours will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Cardullo's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 27, 2019