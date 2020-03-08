Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helene A. Erickson. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Erickson, Helene A. ALBANY Helene Anne Erickson, left us Thursday night, March 5, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in August 1966, she began her long and memorable road through life. Helene attended St. Theresa's Grade School through eighth grade and graduated with honors from Mercy High School. She went on to receive a bachelor's degree from SUNY Geneseo in elementary education. From there she received her master's degree in early childhood education from The College of Saint Rose and finally a second master's degree in special education from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. Helene moved to Lewes, Del., where she taught for many years, children with Autism and learning disabilities. She loved her job and her students; it was her passion. She loved the ocean and when in the Albany area, enjoyed the Almy family and their camp on Lake Luzerne. Another one of her favorites was dogs. She couldn't get enough of her own dog and cared for friends dogs whenever they asked her. A loss that will be felt for many years to come. Finally, she believed in living healthy and to travel whenever possible and that was the best way to live life. Helene is survived by her twin brother Thomas Edward Erickson, her older brothers, Howard Werner Erickson, Stephen James Erickson (deceased) and David Arthur Erickson. She was the daughter of the late Harry Werner Erickson and Eleanor Margaret (Miller) Erickson. She was the proud goddaughter of Richard and Marie Frazier; and will be dearly missed by her close friends: Michelle, Jeanine, Natalie, Monique, Mary Ellen and Dave. She was the niece of Maylord and Linda Hempstead (Erickson), John and Pat Miller, Howard and Kate Miller and Anne Popkoski. Helene is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Jamie, Kayla, Darron, Roman, Stephen, Mara and goddaughter Patricia, in addition to numerous cousins and close friends. Relatives and friends may visit with her family on Tuesday, March 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Helene's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helene's memory to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, National Autism Association, 1 Park Ave., Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI, 02871, Grass Roots Rescue, P.O. Box 422, Milton, DE, 19968 or to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at







