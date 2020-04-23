Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helene DiGiuseppe. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

DiGiuseppe, Helene SCHENECTADY Helene Katherine DiGiuseppe, 89, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, in Kingsway Arms Nursing Center after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Helene was born to the late Amerigo and Mary (Natalie) Bocchi of Mechanicville. She was the second of seven close-knit siblings, Eleanor Lisuzzo, Alice Dalton (deceased), Lucille LaBelle, Elizabeth "Betty" Christiansen, Amerigo (Marilyn) Bocchi, and Robert (Dagmar) Bocchi. In May of 1951 Helene married Domenico Martin DiGiuseppe with whom she shared nearly 58 wonderful years until his passing in 2009. Together Helene and Marty, as he was known, built a house just blocks away from her childhood home in Mechanicville where they raised their three beloved children, Dominic Martin (Michele) DiGiuseppe, Joseph Armand (Annette) DiGiuseppe, and Colleen (Robin) Ruscitto. In true Italian fashion, the DiGiuseppe home was always open to family and countless neighborhood friends. Helene was a delightful hostess and seemed to always have an abundance of home-cooked food (and cookies!) at the ready. She and Marty both loved music and dancing, especially the jitterbug. Theirs was a home filled with family, joy, and laughter. For many years Helene worked part-time for her father's trucking company, A. Bocchi Trucking, in Mechanicville. She later earned her hairdressing license in order to help her husband at DeJoseph's Hair Salon on Central Avenue in Colonie. Living above the salon once their children were grown, Helene and Marty ran a successful business together and were widely loved and admired for their friendly, good-humored natures. In addition to her three children, Helene is survived by eight grandchildren who brought her tremendous joy, Dana DiGiuseppe, Dominique (Ed) Preston, Michael (Sidney) DiGiuseppe, Anthony (Casey) DiGiuseppe, Mark (Lacie) DiGiuseppe, Nicole DiGiuseppe, Daniel (Tammy) Ruscitto and John Benjamin (Megan) Ruscitto. She will also be remembered by her ten beloved great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Christian, Lilliana, Briella, Grace, Franklin, Harrison, Theodore, Vincent, and Abigail. Helene will be deeply missed by every member of her large extended family, including many nieces and nephews who collectively recall her incredible kindness, patience, compassion, and sense of humor. Her gentle manner and generous spirit endeared her to everyone she met. Throughout her life, Helene found ways, big and small, to do as much as she could for others. She celebrated her blessings and always looked for the silver lining. A private funeral service will be held with immediate family members. She will be buried with her husband in The Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at a later time with extended family members and friends. Donations in her memory may be made to Donation Processing, Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







