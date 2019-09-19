Marmulstein, Helene Frances ALBANY Helene Frances Marmulstein (Poons) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, with her eldest son Alan by her side. Helene is survived by her four loving sons and their wives, Alan and Jacky Marmulstein of Village Terrace Drive in Dunwoody, Ga., Michael and Anne Marmulstein of Tamarack Drive in Delmar, Richard and Lynne Marmulstein of Wicks Valley Drive in Marietta, Ga., and Harold and Judi Marmulstein of Kempson Drive in Austin, Texas. She is also survived by seven very loving grandchildren, Paul, Scott, Alix, Julian, Laura, Jake and Jamie; along with four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Hailey, Mabel and William. A brief memorial service will take place on Sunday, September 22, at 10:30 a.m. in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany, with burial services to follow in the Independent Benevolent Society Cemetery on Fuller Road (off Western Avenue) in Albany. The family will receive those who wish to mourn Helene's passing and celebrate her life in person with them after 2 p.m. at the home of Michael and Anne Marmulstein, 32 Tamarack Dr., Delmar. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or other gestures of support, those interested may make a donation in Helene's name to either the donate3.cancer.org, the heart.org, or a charity of your choosing. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019