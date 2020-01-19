VanNosdall, Helene M. DELMAR Helene M. VanNosdall on January 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with God. "Honey" as she was affectionately known, was born on October 24, 1932, to William and Marie Wagner Lang. Honey was an administrative secretary for the then called New York Telephone. She also worked for National Commercial Bank And Trust Company as a bookkeeper. She and her husband of 66 years, John W. VanNosdall, had a great love of the Adirondacks and visited each summer, forming long-lasting memories. Honey and Jack were founding members of the National Campers and Hikers Association, Helder-Hawk Chapter. Honey being their first secretary. Besides her husband, Honey is survived by her daughter, Nancy M. (Remsen) Davis of Delmar; grandson Robert J. Davis, also of Delmar; sister Marcia Burt; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Janice Drozd. Honey's passion was being Grammy to Robert and watching him grow up. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at the Durant Funeral Home 741 Delaware Ave. Delmar. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery. Contributions in Helene's Memory may be made to either Community Hospice Gift Processing Center 310 S.Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or , Northeastern New York Chapter 4 Pine west Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, New York 12205
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020