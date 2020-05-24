To my dearest Mommy, best friend, my rock, I know you are no longer suffering and at peace, but I wasnt ready for you to leave me. I watched over you and held your hand until your last breath and now its your turn to continue to watch over all of us. As the star above shines bright I know it is you kissing us good night. Until we meet again Mommy just know how much I love you and a huge piece of my heart is with you always. Love you, your baby girl.

Patricia Gullo

Daughter