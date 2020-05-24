DiMartino, Helene R. EAST GREENBUSH Helene R. DiMartino was born in Brooklyn on August 14, 1937, to John and Minnie (Katz) DiPietro, and spent most of her life in East Greenbush. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, following a brief illness. She passed in the comfort of her home with her husband of 65 years, Frank J. DiMartino and her entire loving family by her side. Helene worked in the corporate world, and in her husband's real estate business. She and Frank traveled by car, by boat and by plane which totaled a lifetime's worth of miles and memories. In addition to her husband, she will be greatly missed by her children, Monica (Michael) Farragher, Frank (Deborah) DiMartino II, Patricia Gullo and Andrew DiMartino; her grandchildren, Chantua DiMartino, Justin (Rheannon) DiMartino, Christopher Farragher, Thomas Gullo III, Matthew Farragher and Anthony Gullo. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Channon Frank and Chessa Dorothy DiMartino, and their heavenly Cecilia Julie DiMartino. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. At her request, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County would be appreciated. Checks may be mailed to: 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.