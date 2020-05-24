Helene R. DiMartino
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiMartino, Helene R. EAST GREENBUSH Helene R. DiMartino was born in Brooklyn on August 14, 1937, to John and Minnie (Katz) DiPietro, and spent most of her life in East Greenbush. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, following a brief illness. She passed in the comfort of her home with her husband of 65 years, Frank J. DiMartino and her entire loving family by her side. Helene worked in the corporate world, and in her husband's real estate business. She and Frank traveled by car, by boat and by plane which totaled a lifetime's worth of miles and memories. In addition to her husband, she will be greatly missed by her children, Monica (Michael) Farragher, Frank (Deborah) DiMartino II, Patricia Gullo and Andrew DiMartino; her grandchildren, Chantua DiMartino, Justin (Rheannon) DiMartino, Christopher Farragher, Thomas Gullo III, Matthew Farragher and Anthony Gullo. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Channon Frank and Chessa Dorothy DiMartino, and their heavenly Cecilia Julie DiMartino. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. At her request, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County would be appreciated. Checks may be mailed to: 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
To my dearest Mommy, best friend, my rock, I know you are no longer suffering and at peace, but I wasnt ready for you to leave me. I watched over you and held your hand until your last breath and now its your turn to continue to watch over all of us. As the star above shines bright I know it is you kissing us good night. Until we meet again Mommy just know how much I love you and a huge piece of my heart is with you always. Love you, your baby girl.
Patricia Gullo
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved