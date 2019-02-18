Dollinger, Helene Sonia ALBANY Helene Sonia Dollinger (Nelson), born in Queens, N.Y. on December 26, 1928, died at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She graduated with honors from City College of New York and married Dr. Irving Dollinger in 1953. Together they had five children, Beth, Katherine, Gavin, Adam and Harli. She was very active in the community, her synagogue and with her children's education. After her husband's death, she returned to the profession she loved, teaching adults. As a single mother she took great pride in the achievements of her children, and later those of her grandchildren. Her community involvement lead to her final career in NewYork State government. There she met the love of her life, William Connors and they lived happily in Sarasota, Fla. until his death in 1995. Together they traveled, babysat for the grandchildren, and were active together in their community. Her proudest moment, however, was being the flower-grandma at her oldest grandchild's wedding. She loved her family, her pets and was a liberal Democrat to her dying day. She is survived by her five children; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Services at Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union Street in Schenectady, NY on Monday, February 18, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2019