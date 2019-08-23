Schroeter, Helga A. SCHENECTADY Helga A.Schroeter passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Ellis Hospital with her four loving children at her side. Helga was born on September 21, 1942, in Goerlitz, Germany, daughter of the late William and Johanna (Wagner) Asquith. She was the widow of the late Siegfried Hermann Schroeter. Helga retired in 2002 from The Fund For Modern Courts where she worked as a court monitor and lobbyist. She was a volunteer and activist for many community organizations and received many awards and honors in the Capital District community. Survivors include her children, Cora Schroeter, Martin Schroeter, Katharina Schroeter and Frank Schroeter; daughters-in-law, Shelley Schroeter and Kelly Schroeter; grandchildren, Emily, Lila and Siegfried Schroeter; and her sister and brother-in-law, Irmgard and Horst Schrepfer. Calling hours will be on Saturday, August 24, from 2-4 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union St., Schenectady. A memorial service will be conducted on September 21, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1850 Union St., Schenectady, at a time to be announced. Burial will be with her husband Siegfried in the Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady. Donations may be made in Helga's honor to Schenectady Inner City Ministries (SiCM), Southern Poverty Law Center of Montgomery, or Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2019