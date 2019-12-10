Amanat, Hellen M. SCHENECTADY Hellen M. Amanat, 100, of Schenectady passed away December 5, 2019, at home in Schenectady. Born in Greenwich on January 5, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Amy Covey. She lived in Albany, before moving to Schenectady where she lived for 20 years. Hellen worked at NY Mutual Insurance Co. in Latham for over 25 years until her retirement in 1984. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Costos "Gus" Amanat; and a son, Daniel Goguen. Survivors include her son, David Goguen of North Greenbush; her daughter, Kathleen Goguen of Fitchburg, Mass.; grandchildren, Michael (Katherine) Goguen, Daniel Goguen, and Mary (Joseph) Corluka as well as three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Greenwich in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whiskers Animal Benevolent League, P.O. Box 11190, Albany, NY, 12211. Arrangements are entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. To express condolences visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019