Charton, Henrietta SCHENECTADY Henrietta "Henny" Charton, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Longwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Fla. with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 21, 1941, in Schenectady, the daughter of Henry and Filomena DePersis. She was a 1959 graduate of Linton High School. Henrietta married John Charton on June 12, 1965, and raised their family in Schenectady. She worked very hard, working many different jobs from cleaning homes and businesses to working at Gershon's Deli in order to be an extremely generous person to all. Henny was a second mom to many, a friend to everyone she met and just one of the nicest and loving people on this earth. Henny had an uncanny way touching so many people in just a positive way. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, playing cards and attending church. She was a wonderful cook inviting friends and neighbors in for a meal and always sending them home with food. Anytime life wasn't busy enough Henny would organize a party for her friends and family. She enjoyed being surrounded by loved ones. Henrietta was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Filomena DePersis; sisters, Carmen Lawler and Delores Lovett; her very special cousin Patricia Piccirillo; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Henrietta is survived by her loving husband John; her two daughters, Kim (Paul) Gross, and Penny (Eugene) Martin; her two nieces and a nephew who she loved as her own children, Denise Lovett, Deborah (Kevin) Herkel and James (Lana) Lovett; grandchildren, Ryan and Angela Gross; step-grandsons, Casey and Alonzo Martin; as well Nick, Adam, Tyler and Joella Lovett who she loved as her own grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Richard Lawler, and Thomas (Carol) Charton; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Silvestri, Diane Raymer, Penny Curcio, and Laura (David) Sanborn; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and so many who considered Henny as their second mom, especially her "Best Friend" Luciana Guido, who took such great care of her. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 12 to 1 p.m. in St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady with a memorial Mass following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Henrietta's memory may be made to the . To leave messages for Henrietta's family please visit







