Parkes, Henrietta T. CLIFTON PARK Henrietta T. Parkes, 91 of Woodstead Road, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness. She was born in Englewood, N.J. on July 21, 1928, the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Klein Brinkmann. She was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School and was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Parkes who died on April 4, 1991. In her early years, Henrietta was a secretary and then a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, loved time spent at the ocean and was an avid NY Yankees fan. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Henrietta's most enjoyable times were spent with her family. Henrietta was the devoted mother of Dr. Robert J. (Cathleen) Parkes of Niskayuna, William G. (the late Jan) Parkes of Clifton Park, and Michael J. (Hilliard MacDonald) Parkes of Guilderland; cherished grandmother of Robert, Jennifer, Kelly, Timothy, Kyle, Kayla, Connor, and the late Joseph; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including Diane McCauley. Funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be private on Sunday for the family at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville, NY. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
