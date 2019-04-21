D'Agostino, Henry BRUNSWICK Surrounded by his loving family, Henry D'Agostino, 80, passed away in the comfort of his home Saturday April 20, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Joseph and Grace D'Agostino and the loving husband to the late Karen Wallace D'Agostino. He graduated from Lansingburgh High School, class of 1956. Henry worked for the former Norton Company in Watervliet and was a well-known mason in the capital district for over 35 years. He was known for his hard work and his superior work ethic. He loved everything concrete. His joy was traveling with his family to Aruba and taking his grandchildren to Disney World. Henry loved to hunt with his brother Joe (the deer were quite safe as they often stayed in camp cooking and playing cards). He had such a love for life and could honestly make a friend wherever he went - he certainly had the gift of gab. Survived by his loving children Darlene D'Agostino (Tony Sheeran), Michael E. D'Agostino (Linda), Maureen G. Jukes (Robb): his grandchildren Stephen Sontheimer, Kyle Sontheimer, Alyssa Sontheimer, Tyler Jukes, Matthews Jukes, Alexis D'Agostino and Michael D'Agostino; three great- grandchildren; sister Mary Lee Piscitella (John); longtime companion Helen Marro, and his brother-in-law William Wallace (Yoo). Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Henry was predeceased by brothers Joseph and Anthony D'Agostino. The family would like to thank Linda D'Agostino, Henry's daughter-in-law and his aide Jenna Sheldrick for the wonderful care they provided during his final months. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 11:30 a.m. from the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, and 12:30 p.m. Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday April 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation https://give.bcrf.org. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019