Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry D'Agostino. View Sign

D'Agostino, Henry BRUNSWICK Surrounded by his loving family, Henry D'Agostino, 80, passed away in the comfort of his home Saturday April 20, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Joseph and Grace D'Agostino and the loving husband to the late Karen Wallace D'Agostino. He graduated from Lansingburgh High School, class of 1956. Henry worked for the former Norton Company in Watervliet and was a well-known mason in the capital district for over 35 years. He was known for his hard work and his superior work ethic. He loved everything concrete. His joy was traveling with his family to Aruba and taking his grandchildren to Disney World. Henry loved to hunt with his brother Joe (the deer were quite safe as they often stayed in camp cooking and playing cards). He had such a love for life and could honestly make a friend wherever he went - he certainly had the gift of gab. Survived by his loving children Darlene D'Agostino (Tony Sheeran), Michael E. D'Agostino (Linda), Maureen G. Jukes (Robb): his grandchildren Stephen Sontheimer, Kyle Sontheimer, Alyssa Sontheimer, Tyler Jukes, Matthews Jukes, Alexis D'Agostino and Michael D'Agostino; three great- grandchildren; sister Mary Lee Piscitella (John); longtime companion Helen Marro, and his brother-in-law William Wallace (Yoo). Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Henry was predeceased by brothers Joseph and Anthony D'Agostino. The family would like to thank Linda D'Agostino, Henry's daughter-in-law and his aide Jenna Sheldrick for the wonderful care they provided during his final months. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 11:30 a.m. from the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, and 12:30 p.m. Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday April 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to







D'Agostino, Henry BRUNSWICK Surrounded by his loving family, Henry D'Agostino, 80, passed away in the comfort of his home Saturday April 20, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Joseph and Grace D'Agostino and the loving husband to the late Karen Wallace D'Agostino. He graduated from Lansingburgh High School, class of 1956. Henry worked for the former Norton Company in Watervliet and was a well-known mason in the capital district for over 35 years. He was known for his hard work and his superior work ethic. He loved everything concrete. His joy was traveling with his family to Aruba and taking his grandchildren to Disney World. Henry loved to hunt with his brother Joe (the deer were quite safe as they often stayed in camp cooking and playing cards). He had such a love for life and could honestly make a friend wherever he went - he certainly had the gift of gab. Survived by his loving children Darlene D'Agostino (Tony Sheeran), Michael E. D'Agostino (Linda), Maureen G. Jukes (Robb): his grandchildren Stephen Sontheimer, Kyle Sontheimer, Alyssa Sontheimer, Tyler Jukes, Matthews Jukes, Alexis D'Agostino and Michael D'Agostino; three great- grandchildren; sister Mary Lee Piscitella (John); longtime companion Helen Marro, and his brother-in-law William Wallace (Yoo). Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Henry was predeceased by brothers Joseph and Anthony D'Agostino. The family would like to thank Linda D'Agostino, Henry's daughter-in-law and his aide Jenna Sheldrick for the wonderful care they provided during his final months. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 11:30 a.m. from the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, and 12:30 p.m. Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday April 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation https://give.bcrf.org . Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com Funeral Home Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC

294 Whiteview Road

Wynantskill , NY 12198

518-283-2911 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close