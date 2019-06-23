Henry E. Condon Jr.

Doran Funeral Home
9 S Lake Ave
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-8441
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Cemetery
Waterford, NY
Condon, Henry E. Jr. TROY Henry E. Condon Jr. passed into Heaven at Samaritan Hospital on June 14, 2019, with his wife, Donna M. Condon, at his side. He was 70 years old. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Henry Sr. and Sophie Condon. Along with his wife, he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts, and by his stepdaughter, Tina Kehn; step-granddaughter Heather Combs; step-grandson Joshua Mazur; and step-great-grandsons, Jacob Mazur and Christopher Combs. Henry worked as an assembler at the Bendix Corporation in Green Island for 38 years until his retirement. When not at work, Henry enjoyed watching NASCAR races and WWE wrestling, cheering on his favorite teams, the Yankees and the New York Giants, going to car shows with his 1968 Chevelle, looking after his animal friends, his dogs, cats, and horse, and being an active member in the Cohoes Moose Lodge. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. In memory of Henry and his love for animals, please consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.

Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019
