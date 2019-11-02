Blaauboer, Henry F. COLONIE Henry F. Blaauboer, 92 of Braintree Street, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Albany, Henry was a lifelong Colonie resident. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He worked for 40 years as a printer at Boyd Printing in Albany. Henry enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a charter member of the Albany County Fish and Game Club. He was a former communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Colonie and a current communicant of Christ Our Light Church in Loudonville. Henry was the husband of Vinci Crisafulli Blaauboer; father of James Blaauboer (Mary) of Clifton Park, John Blaauboer (Anne) of Rotterdam and Robert Blaauboer (Terry) of Colonie; grandfather of Lauren, James "Jake," Mary Grace "Molly," Taryn and Nicholas Blaauboer; brother of the late Joan, James and Edward Blaauboer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 4, from the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie and at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. in the funeral home. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019