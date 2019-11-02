Henry F. Blaauboer

Service Information
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
1200 Central Ave
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-459-1200
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
1200 Central Ave
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
1200 Central Ave
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
1 Maria Dr.
Loudonville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Blaauboer, Henry F. COLONIE Henry F. Blaauboer, 92 of Braintree Street, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Albany, Henry was a lifelong Colonie resident. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He worked for 40 years as a printer at Boyd Printing in Albany. Henry enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a charter member of the Albany County Fish and Game Club. He was a former communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Colonie and a current communicant of Christ Our Light Church in Loudonville. Henry was the husband of Vinci Crisafulli Blaauboer; father of James Blaauboer (Mary) of Clifton Park, John Blaauboer (Anne) of Rotterdam and Robert Blaauboer (Terry) of Colonie; grandfather of Lauren, James "Jake," Mary Grace "Molly," Taryn and Nicholas Blaauboer; brother of the late Joan, James and Edward Blaauboer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 4, from the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie and at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. in the funeral home. reillyandson.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
