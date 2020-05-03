Swenson, Henry G. Jr. ALBANY Henry G. Swenson Jr., 73, formerly of East Greenbush, Albany and Manteca, Calif., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Henry G. and Marion Lauer Swenson Sr. and was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush, class of 1964. Henry honorably served as an ABF3 in U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1967 during the Vietnam War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Henry also served in the N.Y.S. Army National Guard for 20 years. Henry retired from the United States Postal Service in East Greenbush where he was a letter carrier. Henry enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved classic cars. Devoted father of Denise (John) Zumbo of Clifton Park; cherished grandfather of Abigail Zumbo; dear brother of Randy (Hi Ching) Swenson of Arizona and the late Kathy (late, Pete) Meacham, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Henry's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home staff for their wonderful care and support. A private visitation for the immediate family will be held at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park. Private interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Military honors will be held at the cemetery at a date and time to be announced following the lifting of present restrictions. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205, in memory of Henry G. Swenson Jr. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.