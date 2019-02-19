Zellmer, Henry G. "Harry" GREENVILLE Henry G. "Harry" Zellmer, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 14, 2019. Harry is survived by his children, John (Carol) Zellmer, Harry (Barbara) Zellmer, George (Joan) Zellmer, and Elizabeth Zellmer; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; Mary's children, William (Linda) VanWagenen, Mary (Tim) Carey, Ruth VanWagenen, Helen (Jim) Castle, Joe VanWagenen, Kurt (Roxanne) VanWagenen, Sarah Carlson, Paul (Mette) VanWagenen, and Nancy Tillinghast; and Mary's 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his wife, Mary M. Zellmer on January 28, 2017; daughter, Ruth Zellmer; sisters, Mary Zellmer and Ruth Zellmer, R.N.; his second wife, Elaine Palmer Zellmer; his first wife, Ingeborg Nordquist Neuburger; and stepson, Daniel VanWagenen. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, February 20, from 5 until 7 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, February 21, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 4987 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Post 291, P.O. Box 132, Greenville, NY, 12083 are appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
