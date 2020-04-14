Henry H. Thorpe Jr. (1949 - 2020)
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY
12208
(518)-482-2698
Thorpe, Henry H. Jr. ALBANY Henry H. Thorpe Jr., 70, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Born in Albany, he was a life long area resident. Henry was employed for the U.S. Postal Service until the time of his retirement. Son of the late Henry H. Thorpe Sr., and C. Joan Murphy Thorpe; brother of Michael (Joan) Thorpe, Raymond (Ju) Thorpe and the late Patrick Thorpe. Funeral services and interment will be private.

Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
