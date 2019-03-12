Beierschoder, Henry J. Jr. ALBANY Henry J. Beierschoder Jr., 74, formerly of North Albany, entered Eternal Life Saturday, March 9, AD 2019. Henry was born May 14, 1944 in Troy, N.Y. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Margaret Dobrindt Beierschoder Sr. Henry attended Albany public schools obtaining a vocational diploma from Philip Schuyler High School in 1962. He worked at Tobin Packing Company from 1962 until it closed in1981 and then for the County of Albany until his retirement in 1997. Henry is survived by his cousins Fred, Michael and Henry Nirsberger, Paula Wiesnet and also lifelong friends Mary Ann, Danica and Audra Nowosielski. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Henry's family Wednesday, March 13, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206 followed by his funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany, NY. The Rite of Committal will be held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Henry in a special way may send a contribution to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206 or Evergreen Commons Activities Department, c/o Lynn Weir, 1070 Luther Road, East Greenbush, NY 12061. Please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com to leave a message.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019