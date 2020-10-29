Berben, Henry J. Jr. ALBANY Henry J. Berben, Jr., 98 of Albany, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born in Utica on July 12, 1922, Henry was the son of the late Henry Berben, Sr., and Alice (Hopkins) Berben. Henry attended Our Lady Help of Christians and Cathedral Academy, where he played varsity football and baseball, also semi-professional baseball. He served aboard the heavy cruiser USS Salt Lake City during World War II, when the ship was awarded two Presidential Citations; took part in the Longest Naval Battle in Modern-Day History: The Battle of Komandorski Islands, March 26, 1943. Henry was recorder for Christ the King, the Holy Names Society, and the Rev. Bolt Council of Knights of Columbus, also 3rd and 4th Degree Knight; a member of the Alhambra degree team; given a Medal of Recognition in appreciation for many years of devoted service to the boys and Brothers of La Salle School, May 25, 1992; member of the Albany Elks Lodge 49, chairing many committees, House Chairman, served five years on Board of Trustees, voted Elk of the Year in 1971; life member of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1019; long-time member of American Legion Post 1530. Henry worked for American Optical; then for his uncle at Louis J Berben Opticians; served the public in his own optical business: Henry J. Berben Opticians for 35 years; recently employed by Albany County Nursing Home and Ann Lee Home, 31 years. He is survived by Doris in Florida; daughters, Carol Coffey of Colorado; Lynette Berben of Albany; Pamela Berben of Florida; son, Louis Berben of New Mexico; grandsons, Peter Kelly of Florida; Stephen Kelly of Kingston, N.Y.; Chris Darling of Altamont; and William O'Connor of Troy; granddaughter, Jacqueline Kelly Chin of California; and numerous great-grandchildren. Predeceased by infant daughter, Karen Berben; brothers, Louis, Marvin and Albert Berben; sister, Beatrice Fiato; grandson, Michael Darling. Also predeceased by beloved friends, Pete Kelly, Bernie Lynn and Jack Devine, with whom he enjoyed playing golf, spending time at the 19th hole discussing the world problems and sports. Henry's wish is that there would be no viewing hours. Burial will be at the discretion of the family. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Church in Guilderland, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com