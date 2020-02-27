Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Memory Gardens
Colonie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Fleuren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Fleuren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. Fleuren Obituary
Fleuren, Henry J. WATERFORD Henry J. Fleuren, 85 of Washington Avenue, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Henry L. and Stasia Tokarz Fleuren. He was a 1952 graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy.Henry was retired from the former Norton Co. in Watervliet where he had worked for many years. He was a member of the Norton Retirees. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Henry was an avid golfer and enjoyed cruises and dining out with his late wife Gerry. He was the husband of the late R. Geraldine LeClair Fleuren who died in 2019; and father of Henry W. Fleuren of Greenfield Center. He was predeceased by his siblings, William and Joan Fleuren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services with military honors on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Memory Gardens, Colonie. There will be no public viewing hours. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now