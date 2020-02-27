|
Fleuren, Henry J. WATERFORD Henry J. Fleuren, 85 of Washington Avenue, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Henry L. and Stasia Tokarz Fleuren. He was a 1952 graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy.Henry was retired from the former Norton Co. in Watervliet where he had worked for many years. He was a member of the Norton Retirees. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Henry was an avid golfer and enjoyed cruises and dining out with his late wife Gerry. He was the husband of the late R. Geraldine LeClair Fleuren who died in 2019; and father of Henry W. Fleuren of Greenfield Center. He was predeceased by his siblings, William and Joan Fleuren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services with military honors on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Memory Gardens, Colonie. There will be no public viewing hours. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2020