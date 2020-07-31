1/
Henry J. Gepfert III
Gepfert, Henry J. III COLONIE Henry J. Gepfert III, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, Henry was the son of the late Dorothy Kohl and Henry J. Gepfert, Jr. and was a lifelong Capital District resident. He was a 1968 graduate of Shaker High School and a drummer for many local bands. Henry's focus was his family, enjoying holiday gatherings and always helping someone. He was a dog lover, an excellent mechanic and craftsman. He enjoyed anything outdoors and was an avid boater, fisherman and hunter. Henry was the husband of the late Barbara Robinson Gepfert; father of Michelle Wiegert (Mark) of Schaghticoke; grandfather of Blake Wiegert; brother of Donald Gepfert of Rochester and the late Gary Gepfert; and uncle of Mark Gepfert, Stephen Gepfert, Lisa Capece, Danielle Bombard, Jodi Bombard and the late David Gepfert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, in the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
1200 Central Ave
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 459-1200
