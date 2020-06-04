Hester, Henry J. SCHENECTADY Henry James Hester, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital with his loving daughter by his side. Henry was the son of the late Frank and Ella (Robertson) Hester. He was an avid reader he loved music, jazz, photography and Alabama football. He loved stylish clothes and nearly always wore shoes and never sneakers. He loved maps and he would stick a push pin in any place that he had been or that was of interest to him. He loved to fish he loved conversation and he loved to live. Life was very fascinating to him and even towards the end he still talked of travel adventures. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Henry Jr.; three brothers, Frank, Bester and Rudolph Hester. Henry is survived by his daughter, Caroline (Thomas Whitbeck) Hester; Joseph (June Ann) and Michael Allen, who he raised as his own; his six grandchildren, Nolin, Antonio, Krishtana, Elan, Whitbeck, Zachary and Sakeena Allen; his great-grandchildren, Azriel, Aeralyn and Annaliese Whitbeck; his sister, Nellie Bailey; as well as many nieces, nephews and close family and friends. Funeral services will be private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.