McFerran, Henry J. III COHOES Henry J. McFerran III died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Albany, Henry was the son of Diana Finn McFerran and the late Henry J. McFerran Jr. He was predeceased by his brother Sean F. McFerran. Henry was a graduate of South Colonie High School and was one of the creators of China White. He was a music writer, guitar player and music instructor. He also worked as a prep cook in several local restaurants. Henry's family would like to thank the Samaritan Hospital ICU staff and especially his friends, Eileen, Debbie and Kelly for their faithful visits during his illness. Private services were held at the convenience of his family. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019