Relyea, Henry J. NISKAYUNA Henry J. Relyea, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Burlington, Vt. and was the son of the late Melvin and Cecelia Relyea. Henry served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his cherished wife, children and grandchildren. Henry was predeceased by his son Douglas Relyea; and his stepson, Brian McCoy. He was the beloved husband of 41 years to Lynn Marshall Relyea. Henry was the father of Wendy Burbo, Elizabeth Relyea Mauer, Amber Jennings and Thomas McCoy. He was the brother of Maggie Trayah, David and Richard Relyea and the late Michael Relyea. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Henry's family on Saturday, August 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2019