Rosenzweig, Henry J. Sr. COLONIE Henry J. Rosenzweig Sr., 71 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late John and Barbara Rosenzweig. Henry was a plumber / pipefitter with Local 7 in Albany for over 35 years. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army for two tours in Vietnam and was a multiple Purple Heart recipient. Remarkably and to everyone's amazement he earned a Good Conduct medal as well! Henry was very active in the veteran community serving in many officer positions with American Legion Post 1256, DAV Chapter 10, VFW 8444, VAVS at Stratton V.A. Hospital, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 446, Voiture 348 of the Forty and Eight and Tri-County Vietnam Era Veterans. He was 2018 inductee into the New York State Veterans' Hall of Fame. Henry was a longtime volunteer and life member of the Fuller Road Fire Dept. where he had been honored as a Firefighter of the Year. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Haggerty) Rosenzweig; his children, Henry (Meaghan) Rosenzweig Jr., Joel (Wallis) Rosenzweig and Mary (Jesse) Asprion. He was the cherished Pop of Riley, Anna, Sadie, Jesse and Joel. Henry was the brother of Jack (Janet), Robert (Judy), Mark (Carrie Farley) and Martin Rosenzweig, Cheryl (Richard) Palmer, Barbara (Joseph) Trimarchi and Lois Munnelly (late Sean). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Henry's family on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr. Loudonville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Interment with military and fire departmental honors will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's ALS Regional Center, Team Torre's Troopers at walktostrikeoutals.org/event/team/5d7b9b9c1bdd4b41147159a8/Torre's_Troopers in support of Torre Rosenzweig, whom Henry dearly loves. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers visit CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019