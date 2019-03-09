Muller, Henry John BALLSTON LAKE Henry John Muller passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born on July 3, 1928, to Henry and Augusta Muller, he was raised in the Bronx, and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School. Henry served in the military during the Korean War and subsequently enrolled in Albany State Teacher's College. He lived in upstate New York for 65 of his 90 years. In 1957, he married Jacquelene Darfler, who loved and adored him for 62 years. Together they had two children, a son, Henry and a daughter, Lynn. Henry began his teaching career at Albany High School. After receiving his master's degree, he became assistant superintendent for business in the Mohonasen School District. When he retired as a public-school administrator, he became an integral part of the Group 491 Statewide Safety Committee. Henry lived a full and enthusiastic life. He loved his family and enjoyed his work and his co-workers. An avid Yankees fan, he loved sports, and at age 60, he skied to the finish of the Lawrence Leppet at Lake Placid. He will be remembered for his love of music, art, travel, meeting people and gathering with friends and family for good food and camaraderie. Henry is survived by his wife, Jacquelene Muller; his son Henry Muller of New Hampshire; his daughter Lynn Muller-Alisch and her husband, Thomas Alisch of New York City; and his sister, Helene Mahoney of Sag Harbor, N.Y. The funeral will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary