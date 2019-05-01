|
Funeral Mass
View Map
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
|
Interment
Following Services
View Map
Sylvestri, Henry Joseph CORTLANDT Henry J. Sylvestri was a wonderful gentleman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Henry peacefully passed away on April 23, 2019. Henry was born on March 30, 1923, to Donato and Jenny Fasciano Sylvestri in Ossining, N.Y. He was the second of six children. Henry volunteered in World War II, was selected for the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, and graduated on November 23, 1945. As a cadet midshipman, he sailed six times across the Atlantic Ocean, bringing fuel to England for the D-Day Invasion and the Allies' war effort. Henry was proud of his service to his country and his greatest reward was his participation on Hudson Valley Honor Flight Mission 22. Following two more years at sea, Henry joined the Travelers Insurance Company as a safety engineer. He worked in Detroit, Albany, and Newburgh. On August 1, 1948, Henry married the love of his life, Mary Anne Fasana. They met on a blind date, set up by their two sisters, Ellen Wright and Florence Perry, friends working together on jeeps at the Fisher Body plant. Henry later returned the favor introducing both Ellen and Florence to men they would marry. Henry and Mary were fortunate to have achieved sixty loving years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2008. In 1961, Henry became an independent insurance agent and real estate broker as Henry J. Sylvestri Insurance and Real Estate in Fort Montgomery. Henry helped several generations of New Yorkers with their real estate and insurance needs before retiring in 2003. Henry was involved in his community. Some of Henry's volunteer and positions included: being elected to the Schodack Central School Board, serving on the Board of Directors of the Marine Midland Bank and Highland Falls Savings and Loan, the Lions club, Town of Colonie Senior Men's Golf League and participating as an active parishioner of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Fort Montgomery. Henry was an outdoor enthusiast, he had a deep appreciation for nature, and he enjoyed socializing and playing sports with family and friends. Henry could be a fierce competitor and was well-known for sinking critical putts. He was still playing golf at 95. In 2003, Henry moved with Mary to Latham to be closer to two of their daughters. Henry happily returned to his home on the Hudson River in November 2018 and was welcomed back by many old friends. Henry is survived by three daughters, Susan (Milton) Lawney of Colonie, Jane S. Oswald of Latham and Fort Montgomery, and Gloria Edelen of Monterey, Calif.; one sister, Joan (Booth) Mattson of Saratoga; his grandchildren, Heather (Colin) Shafer, Matthew (Gina) Lawney, Elizabeth (Eric) Olsen, Victoria (Vijay) Culas, Alexandra (Jason) Chou, Rhett (Alicia) Edelen, and Michael Edelen; and great-grandchildren, Lindsey and John Shafer, Samantha and Bella Lawney, Jay and Nick Olsen, Ozzie and Henry Culas, and Nate and Charlotte Chou. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Fort Montgomery. Interment will follow in Eagle Valley Cemetery in the Town of Highlands, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Falls Library Children's Space, 298 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY, 10928. Arrangements are by the William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019
